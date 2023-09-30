The lucrative asylum reception in hotels leads to a feud within the well-known Van der Valk catering family. Bob van der Valk, the deposed director of the hotel in Duiven, is accused by his uncles of ‘large-scale fraud’ in contracts with the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). He is said to have pocketed tens of millions of euros in profits, the Financieele Dagblad reports.

