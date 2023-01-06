I’m not Spanish, but I speak Spanish. That’s right, I’ve been lucky enough to learn the language they speak near 500 million people in the world, 6.3% of the world population. And despite the fact that I lived in a country where, according to official figures, they speak 48 different languagesAmong all the diversity that there is in Peru, I had to speak only Spanish.

I say that I was lucky to learn Spanish, because thanks to it I avoided the discrimination suffered, to this day, by people who speak other beautiful languages ​​who resist being forgotten and survive in the country of Mario Vargas Llosa. Speaking Spanish is a colonial heritage that, especially in the capital, Lima, keeps alive the contempt for the indigenous, the non-European. An evil that endures thanks to its own institutions and political representatives, among other reasons.

The problems of the indigenous populations, of Peruvians who do not live in Lima, of those who do not speak Spanish well, are left behind without being a priority.

For example, how to forget the confrontation between former Fujimori congresswoman Martha Hildebrandt, a well-known Peruvian linguist, with former parliamentarian María Sumire, about the approval of a law to protect native languages ​​in 2017. Hildebrandt, who has written several books on Spanish in Peru, not only said that the bill “does not serve to nothing”, he also despised “the intellectual capacity” of the congresswomen who defended and promoted the norm. The latter, because Sumire and Congresswoman Hilaria Supa are quechua-speakers. Despite the opposition, the project would give rise, four years later, to the Law for the Preservation and Use of Native Languages.

It is lucky to speak (well) Spanish in a country that had presidents who openly belittled peasant and indigenous populations. Like Alan García (2006-2011), who in 2016 tried to deny without success having said that the natives “are not first-class citizens” during the protests of the Wampis and Awajún indigenous peoples against the modifications of the law in favor of extractive investments in protected territories. The conflict led to the call baguazo and killed 33 people, natives and police officers, in 2009.

What a bad luck that this discrimination continues to be the order of the day! The problems of the indigenous populations, of Peruvians who do not live in Lima, of those who do not speak Spanish well, are left behind without being a priority. In the capital, they are not heard or wanted to be heard, even though it was built thanks to the migration from the Andes to the city. That is the paradox that the country of all ethnic groups lives: living in diversity, but not listening to or recognizing oneself in it.

No one can deny the savagery with which the Peruvian National Police and Army have treated the protesters from the provinces where the native languages ​​survive.

In Lima they speak (only) Spanish

I was lucky to speak Spanish and I owe it to that discrimination. My grandparents are no more Quechua speakers, because they had to leave their lives in the countryside to adapt to life in the capital. And in Lima they speak (only) Spanish! This forced disuse is accompanied by discrimination towards the province, which causes some people to put aside their roots to hide them. No wonder: according to one survey carried out by the Ministry of Culture in 2018one of the most common reasons for marginalization has to do with speech.

Thus, the bad luck of not speaking Spanish can qualify you as a terrorist and even cost you your life. It is only enough to listen to the statements made by the former prime minister Pedro Angulo on the current Peruvian crisis, to understand that the political elite does not know the people themselves and rejects them: “The protesters bring high-ranking people who do not speak Spanish, so when the policeman tells them something they do not understand and they continue advancing because they are excited, then misfortunes occur.” Is state violence against civilians justified because they don’t speak Spanish? Did the authorities really not know that other languages ​​are spoken in Apurímac, Cuzco and Cajamarca? If I don’t speak Spanish, don’t I have the right to protest in Peru?

This opposition between the capital and the provinces, as well as the supremacy of Spanish as the language of access to certain rights, has its most recent example in the protests after the fall of former President Pedro Castillo. Lima, who did not choose the unionist professor, does not understand the reason for this discontent, but the reason may lie in what Castillo represents: He is a peasant who traveled to the capital with the promise of solving the problems that afflict Peru, forgotten by the wealthy class of Lima.

It is the paradox that the country of all ethnic groups lives: living in diversity, but not listening to or recognizing oneself in it

Already 28 dead in the demonstrations. seeing the stories of the young who lost their lives in them, a common denominator is identified: in addition to their young age, none of them is from Lima. The young people are from Apurímac, Ayacucho, Junín, Arequipa, all Andean regions, where Quechua (and other languages) is mostly spoken.

No one can deny the savagery with which the Peruvian National Police and Army have treated protesters from the provinces where the native languages ​​survive. The violence of the state seems to be cruder when those who protest are not from Lima. Today we see the Inti and Bryan tragedy of 2020 multiply, without the capital forcefully demanding justice for the lives lost. Does the life of a young man Quechua-speaking worth less than that of a young Spanish-speaking Lima man?

Although the festivities calmed the turmoil somewhat, the protesters have not given up. They want President Dina Bolouarte to resign, Congress is closed and a new Constitution is created. Some are also calling for Castillo’s release (although this is difficult due to the crimes he is accused of). Meanwhile, hundreds of people will continue being treated erratically for the simple fact of demanding justice in Lima, the city of that elite that thinks that by speaking Spanish well it gets closer to Europe and further away from the puna (high mountain plateau, typical of the central area of ​​the Andes mountain range ). Will the protesters be heard, those who tipped the balance in favor of Castillo in 2021, those of the southern vote that gave it as the winner? We don’t know, but hopefully Lima listens for the first time and respects the voice of those who were not lucky enough to speak only Spanish, like me.

Patricia Paez She is a Peruvian journalist and coordinator of the blog 3.500 Millones.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.