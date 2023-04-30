The young prince enjoys great attention and popularity from Jordanian society and various official and private institutions, and he is also the focus of attention of the Jordanian and international media.

Prince Al-Hussein said, in response to a question by one of the participants in the dialogue session in which he participated in the “Communication” forum organized by the Crown Prince Foundation yesterday, Saturday, “I got to know my fiancée, Rajawa, through one of my classmates from school.”

He explained that he did not speak to her after they met for a while, but something happened that made him remember her, so he decided to ask about her and communicate with her, and “the lot became.”

Lucky to know her

And Prince Al-Hussein continued his speech, saying: “I consider myself lucky because it is not every day that one gets to know someone like Rajawa.”

The young prince confirmed that as their wedding approaches, they feel happy, relieved and excited, wishing happiness and joy to all.

Royal yarn

A few days ago, Prince Hussein congratulated his fiancee on the occasion of her birthday, through his Instagram account, with expressions that the Jordanian street interacted with on a large scale.

Where he said in his post: “My dear hope! Every year we follow the path of affection and mercy…I am full of longing for a life filled with contentment and love with you.”

And the Royal Hashemite Court had announced earlier that the marriage of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, to Ms. Ragwa Khaled Al Saif, would take place on the twelfth of Dhu al-Qi’dah in the year 1444 AH, corresponding to the first of June 2023 AD.

Initiatives and events on the occasion of his wedding

Many local activities were launched in the Kingdom on the occasion of the Jordanian Crown Prince’s wedding, to express their love for him and to make this occasion a platform to bring joy to the hearts of Jordanians.

In this context, Sultan Al-Khalayleh, head of the Sanad Association for Youth Thought and Action, told Sky News Arabia that the association launched a series of initiatives on this occasion in various governorates of the Kingdom, bearing the slogan: “Joy and giving in the joy of Al-Hussein.”

According to Khalayleh, these initiatives are summarized by distributing good parcels to needy families in various governorates of the Kingdom in coordination with the Hashemite Charitable Organization and a number of supporting national institutions, in addition to launching an electronic platform to receive congratulations from members of society in general and Jordanian youth in particular, to be printed after that. Written and collected in a special congratulatory book and presented on behalf of the Jordanian youth to Prince Hussein, in addition to broadcasting it through various social media and through partner media.

He added that gifts and games will be presented to various parks and play facilities for children and families in various governorates of Jordan, in addition to launching a series of youth empowerment initiatives in various fields to celebrate this occasion.