With all the hype surrounding a certain Netflix movie hitting screens recently, docuseries are very much in vogue right now. It is therefore fitting that the latest offering from BAFTA-winning ‘Senna’ writer and producer Manish Pandey arrives this Christmas on Discovery+ and other international platforms.

Having dominated F1 for over 40 years, Bernie Ecclestone was sidelined in 2017 when Liberty Media imposed its ownership on the sport. But now Ecclestone, 92, wants to say something about him. As the sole protagonist of this new eight-part docuseries, written and directed by Pandey, Ecclestone tells his own story from 1950 until the fateful day in 2017, when Chase Carey, newly installed F1 chief executive from Liberty, gave him the sack after over 35 years of activity.

The episodes are incredibly rich in archive, with spectacular footage from the 1950s onwards, including the first Grand Prix at Silverstone where Ecclestone was present. As the frontman of Formula 1, Ecclestone was a man of few words, but here he is at the forefront and seems comfortable telling his own story, with insights that are sometimes hilarious and other times extremely sad.

The first few episodes, covering the 1950s, 60s and 70s, inevitably feature many fatal pilot crashes. The inadequate safety of cars and tracks at the dawn of Formula 1 is sadly known, as the decades go by and other big names are lost: Hawthorn, Collins, Rindt, Cevert, Villeneuve. Ecclestone played his part in promoting safety, particularly when he took over the sport in the 1980s, installing Prof. Sid Watkins as F1 medical supervisor and empowering him.

Ecclestone is at his best when describing the closed-door negotiations, which were his trade. Since it’s nearly impossible to illustrate these anecdotes with archive, the producers came up with an elegant solution with comic-style animation that looks cheesy, but actually works well. That said, the archival researcher has outsmarted himself and there is real footage of race promoters handing wads of cash to Ecclestone, who arranges them neatly in his briefcase and thanks them for their business. There’s also wonderfully atmospheric footage of the second-hand car trade on the pavements of London’s Warren Street, where Ecclestone cut his teeth as a dealer.

But the series is to contain the largest purchase of Formula 1 video archives in history and, in addition to the race action, there are some pearls, as we saw in the Senna. Jean-Marie Balestre, the 1980s FIA president, with whom Ecclestone battled for control of Formula 1 and who had a starring role in ‘Senna’, is again portrayed as a pompous buffoon, to whom Ecclestone makes the thread in some scenes of exquisite humor and awkwardness.

The producers set themselves quite a challenge making Ecclestone the main narrator of the series; the story is seen entirely through his eyes. Other prominent figures in the history of the sport speak, but only in contemporary interview snippets; figures like Graham Hill and Colin Chapman have been immortalized in their time.

But it works. For the main narrative elements, Ecclestone is placed in a bright, all-white environment, looking straight into the camera, his face lit up so that all the steep edges are visible. Unable to hide, his face tells a parallel story: there is emotion, a little regret, a lot of humor and ironic moments of settling accounts. Ecclestone has made headlines lately for the wrong reasons, with controversial statements about Putin and Saddam Hussein. But this exercise is not a front-page deal: it is clearly a legacy for young son Ace, who is 89 years younger than Ecclestone and unlikely to know his father’s story in detail from his own lips. That way, we too can see it.

Many biographers and directors have wanted to tell Bernie’s story. Pandey was in the right place at the right time with the right idea and Bernie opened up in a way that is difficult for anyone who has worked with him in F1 to imagine.

Of course, as with the other much talked about docuseries out there at the moment, we only have the main protagonist part of the story here, but for anyone interested in F1, how it became a £2bn a year business and a of the biggest sports in the world, this series will fill many gaps.

Lucky – Where to watch it from December 2022

Warner Brothers Discovery for Great Britain

Viaplay for Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltic countries and the Netherlands

DAZN for Japan, Spain, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ESPN LATAM for South America

For other areas: Facebook/LuckyTVSeries