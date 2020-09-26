Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer credited the entire team’s easy 44-run win against the Chennai Superkings to the entire team, saying here on Friday that Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje In the presence of fast bowlers, he considers himself a lucky captain.Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first, and then restricted Chennai to 131 for 7 wickets. The highlight of Delhi’s innings was Prithvi Shaw’s 64 runs, while Kagiso Rabada (3 for 26) and Enrich Norje (2 for 21) made an impact in the bowling.

Iyer said, ‘I am lucky that our team has fast bowlers like Rabada and Norje. They do not need to tell what to do. It is important for the team to perform as a unit and enjoy each other’s success.

He said, ‘We had decided to win easily. We had decided to assess the circumstances well. The wicket was playing slow. The way the openers started, it boosted our morale and we also ended well.

However, Delhi’s fielding was not good and he missed a few easy catches. Iyer, however, defended his fielders. Iyer said, ‘It is not easy to catch because the light falls on the eyes. In such a situation, you are not able to guess the ball correctly on some occasions. You are not sure where to stand to catch you. ‘

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) looked disappointed with the batsmen’s failure in the second consecutive match and said that a seven-day break would help him find the shortcomings. Dhoni said, ‘I don’t think it was a good match for us. There was no dew but the wicket slowed down a bit. Our batting department has a slight shortfall and is going to hurt. Increasing run rate due to slow start increases pressure. We have to solve it.

He said, ‘We will get a chance to rest for the next seven days and we have to come back with a clear picture. (Ambati) Rayudu’s return to the next match will improve team balance. Dhoni was also not happy with the performance of his bowlers. He said, “If you look at the bowling department, then there is lack of consistency among them. Rayudu should play in the next match and only then we can think of landing with the extra bowler.