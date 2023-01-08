The dream of many people is to be able to win the lottery and find some economic stability with that prize. Now imagine being so lucky that you manage to win a big lottery prize twice.

So it happened to Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old woman, who lives in North Carolina, United States, and who managed to win the prize twice in that country.

After having won a million dollars in August 2022 (more than 4,860 million pesos) with the Carolina Jackpot lottery, Sloan decided to try his luck again in October.

This time he did it with the NC Education Lottery, a scratch-off lottery with which he was going to play for the first time in his life. “I thought, ‘There’s no way this is going to happen again,’” he said.

Nevertheless, Sloan surprised lottery officials when he won the prize again. This time, his reward was two million dollars.

“I was just standing there, in shock. I feel blessed, that’s all I can say,” she said, after winning two awards just two months apart.

Lottery officials told the woman that she could choose to receive her prize in a kind of monthly rent, that is, she would receive $100,000 every month for the next 20 years, or she could choose a one-time payment of the total money won. .

The woman, however, chose to receive the entirety of her prize, which was reduced after the payment of state and federal taxes in the United States.

Sloan affirmed that with this new money she will finally be able to fulfill her dream of starting a business and she is determined to start a restaurant.

The new place that Sloan plans to open will serve traditional food from the North Carolina town where she lives.

With the prize she received the first time she won, that is, in August of last year, the woman bought a piece of land and built a house in which she now lives comfortably and happily.

