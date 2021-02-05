Albacete 0 – Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca, top of LaLiga SmartBank, away at Albacete, towards the bottom of the league.

Albacete were down to ten men on 37 minutes when center-back Nico Gorosito received a second yellow. Following a goalless first half, Mallorca had a stroke of luck on 58 minutes. Full-back Braian Cufré’s pass was cleared by Albacete defender Fran García. The ball bounced off Dani Rodríguez and into the path of Amath ndiaye, who shot past Tomeu Nadal to put Mallorca ahead.

With Mallorca on top, Rodríguez was just wide with a shot on 81 minutes. Mallorca were comfortable, but five minutes later Salva Sevilla fouled Alvaro Jimenez in the area. Jiménez took the penalty. It hit the post and Pape Diamanka couldn’t take advantage of the rebound.

Mallorca, for now, are six points clear (51 points) of Espanyol and Almeria.