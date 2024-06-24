A new scam is worrying WhatsApp users: the message on the “Lucky Instagram Group” has recently claimed numerous victims among those who use the popular Meta messaging app. The scam, disguised as an opportunity for easy money, transforms, as often happens in these cases, a message received into a financial nightmare. The scam starts with a simple message on WhatsApp, in which the victim is lured with the prospect of earning a few euros for mundane tasks such as watching videos, following Instagram accounts and sending screenshots.

Once they have gained the trust of the victims, the scammers transfer everything to Telegram, in specific groups accessible via an invitation that is sent to the user. Within the group, automated bots orchestrate fake dialogue and manipulate data to give the impression that something is actually being earned by performing the proposed social tasks. Small payments, such as 5 euros, mask the theft of money from the victims, who in the meantime have provided the data necessary to be robbed.

In a context where promises of easy money can quickly turn into scams, prudence is essential. WhatsApp users must first of all be wary of offers that are too tempting, always check the authenticity of the offers and promptly report any suspicious activity to the competent authorities. Dealing with such threats promptly is essential: it is advisable to immediately inform banks and payment providers and report to the police, including the Postal Police. These actions can prevent further scams and protect other users.