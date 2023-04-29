Home page World

Ulrike Hagen

ChatGPT is causing a stir again: a Thai man claims to have used AI to type numbers that helped him win the lottery.

Ubon – A post has gone viral on Thai social media from a man who says he won the lottery using numbers spat out by AI chatbot ChatGPT. The man explained that this was not the first time he had tried the AI ​​to calculate lottery numbers – unlike him Teenager who, with the help of his grandmother, became a millionaire when he premiered the lottery.

ChatGPT is causing a stir again: A Thai man claims to have typed numbers with the help of AI that helped him win the lottery. (Iconic image) © Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa

Lucky guy wins the lottery with numbers suggested by ChatGPT

On TikTok, the man named Patthawikorn Boonrin revealed in a clip that has now been viewed almost 240,000 times that he entered a few hypothetical questions and some winning numbers from previous years and asked the chatbot for promising numbers. ChatGPT then spat out the 57, 27, 29 and the 99. In the post, Boonrin demonstrates how he managed to get the system to generate a series of winning numbers based on calculations with certain parameters in the first place.

AI tells lottery players winning numbers and advises them to “go out and do sports”

The Thai mentioned to the local news outlet CatDumbthat this was not the first time he had used ChatGPT to generate lottery numbers – and that the bot had also told him that winning the lottery was just a matter of luck. The AI ​​even warned him not to “get too obsessed” with the gambling idea and rather “go out and do something like exercise.”

Editor’s note Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education.

Win with ChatGPT: Not a big amount of money – but big hope for more

The numbers suggested by ChatGPT brought him a profit, the man from Ubon, a city in northeast Thailand, explained, but it wasn’t a large sum. In the end, the issued numbers brought him a yield of 2,000 Thai baht, around 54 euros. With that, Boonrin can, unlike them Woman who immediately quit her job after winning the lotterycertainly not make big leaps.

“The way to riches”: TikTok clip goes viral, users sense a chance of millions

Still, the example of the Thai man seemingly proving that a person can become lucky through the use of AI has caused the post to go viral. Quite a few are now hoping, with the help of ChatGPT to successfully write applications, and also to be able to earn easy money. The user comments on the post are correspondingly enthusiastic and numerous: “madness” is what it says. And: “The Road to Wealth”.

Many are curious to see if Boonrin can repeat his success, maybe even with a bigger win. It can be doubted. But if he actually makes it, this will certainly give the lottery companies something to think about. (ulha)