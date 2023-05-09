Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

After the draw on Tuesday (April 25), the Eurojackpot was won. A lucky guy from NRW wins a whopping 46 million euros.

Düsseldorf – Many dream of winning big at lotto and therefore participate in different lotteries. Every Tuesday and Friday, tipsters can Eurojackpot skim off, Wednesday and Saturday you can be lucky Lotto 6aus49 attempt.

A lucky guy from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) can now look forward to winning the lottery worth millions. The end of the game has 46,857,546 million euros Eurojackpot on Tuesday (April 25) cleared. All winning numbers and the two euro numbers were typed correctly:

12 – 21 – 24 – 28 – 40 1 – 3 Source: eurojackpot.de; All statements without guarantee

Eurojackpot hit on Tuesday (April 25): lucky guy from NRW wins a whopping 47 million euros

But there was also a winner in the second prize level. This time someone from Brandenburg can look forward to almost 1.2 million euros. In the third prize category, four people guessed correctly – around 167,000 euros went into the account.

Unlike Lotto 6aus49, the Eurojackpot is not only playable in Germany. 18 European countries offer the international lottery. The jackpot has already been hit six times this year. With the Introducing the new Eurojackpot rules in 2021 the maximum prize amount was increased. The jackpot is now at least 10 million and at most 120 million euros.

Eurojackpot cracked: Participation allowed from the age of 18

Participation in the Eurojackpot is permitted from the age of 18. But beware: gambling can be addictive. Victims can find help at Federal Center for Health Education (BzgA).

