The port company Marimex announced on its social networks the arrival of 14 new professionals hours after 44 employees had won a Mega-Sena pool that paid more than R$ 122 million in total.

Despite the publication’s timing, these vacancies would already be filled before the draw. The post went viral and many netizens joked about the situation.

+ Mega-Sena winners do not show up at work

“We are sure that the rumor is true when we see the company looking for people to work with. Congratulations to the lucky ones of the city”, said one netizen.

“Also, General resigned. All millionaires,” added another. The hiring, however, was already part of Marimex’s expansion plan.

Last Monday (4), the 44 professionals who were awarded, each with R$ 2.7 million, ‘disappeared’ from work. According to G1, the winners include cleaning people, technicians from different sectors and even executives who participated in the pool. Many have even expressed their intention to leave.

The weather, however, is not the best. According to employees who prefer not to be identified, to protect the identity of colleagues, some people who did not participate in the pool revolted and leaked private information about the winners, such as pages on social networks and even the cell phone of the ‘lucky’.

