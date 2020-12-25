It looks different in league two: The Würzburger Kickers received two game cancellations due to a corona case in the staff team. On the 13th matchday, the Würzburg team had to face Darmstadt with 14 players. The game was actually canceled because fewer than 16 players were available. At short notice, a few players came out of quarantine and the game was scheduled.

But since three Würzburg players were injured, coach Trares only had 14 players available and even switched goalkeeper Verstappen as a field player; an organizational and bureaucratic disaster. Not to be imagined if that would have affected FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund or Leverkusen. Then something would have gone differently …

Things are not going well personally either: Eight appearances and two goal appearances let the 21-year-old slip out of the focus of the Bundesliga clubs. He’s still young and will get up again, but it doesn’t look optimal for now.