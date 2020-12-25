When they hear the word tension, most football fans think of the 2014 World Cup final or Bayern’s Champions League victory in 2013. There is one league that tests nerves to the point of tearing every year: 2nd Bundesliga. Also this season there are signs of a real nervous fight until the end. It’s especially tight at the top of the table. And right at the bottom in the basement there are teams from which this was not to be expected. 90min has the tops and flops of the season so far in league two ready.
Not only did teams disappoint and surprise, players did the same. Furthermore, inequalities between league one and league two caused tension and irritation.
The 2nd Bundesliga causes a big grin among betting providers – the league is unpredictable. Holstein Kiel in particular played a part in this. The first in the table is playing a great round and can dream of the Bundesliga again after losing relegation in 2018. A clever transfer policy in the summer makes a major contribution to the current success. The best scorer, Fin Bartels, was brought from Bremen on a free transfer in the summer. There were no serious departures.
Mr. Reliable does what he does best: score – but only in second division. There he shoots everything apart in the usual manner. With 14 goals in 13 games, the center forward is well on the way to dusting off the top scorer in league two for the fourth time. Madness! Time will tell whether his hits are enough to lift HSV into second division; However, the fact is that without him the Hanseatic League would be far from Bundesliga dreams.
It’s a tiresome topic and nobody can or wants to hear it: Corona. However, this should be discussed again after all. Corona cases are increasing in the Bundesliga, but it doesn’t matter – just send the two or three players affected into quarantine and off you go.
It looks different in league two: The Würzburger Kickers received two game cancellations due to a corona case in the staff team. On the 13th matchday, the Würzburg team had to face Darmstadt with 14 players. The game was actually canceled because fewer than 16 players were available. At short notice, a few players came out of quarantine and the game was scheduled.
But since three Würzburg players were injured, coach Trares only had 14 players available and even switched goalkeeper Verstappen as a field player; an organizational and bureaucratic disaster. Not to be imagined if that would have affected FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund or Leverkusen. Then something would have gone differently …
This is certainly not how the Kiez kickers imagined the new season. Sitting in 17th place under the Christmas tree will be a sparse Christmas in Hamburg. Only the opponents were given presents. A meager eight points came about for the North Germans. The Pauli offensive was unable to absorb the departure of top striker Henk Veerman. The 17-year-old Igor Matanovic is a storm hope, but not more so far.
Talented, fast and young: Linton Maina was a great promise, for Hanover and also for Germany. In the summer, several Bundesliga clubs vied for the winger, he was about to move to VfL Wolfsburg. Today the wolves are in the Champions League and he and the 96 in the gray midfield of the 2nd Bundesliga. Seven points behind the relegation place three; the ascent is a long way off.
Things are not going well personally either: Eight appearances and two goal appearances let the 21-year-old slip out of the focus of the Bundesliga clubs. He’s still young and will get up again, but it doesn’t look optimal for now.
Leave a Reply