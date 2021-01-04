Lucknow
Despite light rain, Lucknow remained the most polluted city in the country on Sunday. According to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the city’s Air Quality Index 406 remained in critical condition. According to meteorologists, due to rain, moisture remained and wind speed was also low, due to which pollution increased. It is a matter of concern that four of the five most polluted cities are from Uttar Pradesh.
Where how much aqi
Lalbagh 420
Talkatora 454
Aliganj 377
Gomtinagar 377
Most polluted city
Lucknow 408 serious
Rohtak 385 very bad
Ghaziabad 384 very bad
Moradabad 367 very bad
Kanpur 366 very bad
