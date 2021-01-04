Despite light rain, Lucknow remained the most polluted city in the country on Sunday. According to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the city’s Air Quality Index 406 remained in critical condition. According to meteorologists, due to rain, moisture remained and wind speed was also low, due to which pollution increased. It is a matter of concern that four of the five most polluted cities are from Uttar Pradesh.

Lalbagh 420

Talkatora 454

Aliganj 377

Gomtinagar 377

Most polluted city

Lucknow 408 serious

Rohtak 385 very bad

Ghaziabad 384 very bad

Moradabad 367 very bad

Kanpur 366 very bad