In the case of fraud in the name of getting crores of rupees tendered in the Animal Husbandry Department, on Friday, the police beat up Dugdugi at Gomtinagar’s house in Lucknow, IPS Arvind Sen, declared a fugitive. The notice was also pasted at home. Police is preparing to attach the property of the accused IPS. The reward against the accused is also announced.

Indore-based businessman Manjit Singh Bhatia alias Rinku had accused him of cheating Rs 9.72 crore in the name of getting a tender of Rs 292 crore in the animal husbandry department. In this case, the victim took part in Hazratganj Kotwali on June 13 by Ashish Rai, Monty Gurjar, Rupak Rai, Santosh Mishra, AK Rajeev, Amit Mishra, Umashankar Tiwari, Rajneesh Dixit, DB Singh, Arun Rai, Anil Rai, Dheeraj Kumar and Umesh Mishra. Reports were lodged against various sections including Prevention of Corruption Act.

Accused of calling and threatening at CBCID office

In this case, the aggrieved businessman was also accused of taking him to the CBCID office and threatening him to keep calm. Apart from this, another policeman was also accused of bullying. It was revealed in the investigation that IPS (DIG) Arvind Sen is also involved in this case. It is alleged that he threatened the victim businessman by calling the CBCID office. The role of soldier Dilbar was also found in the case.

NBW is underway

On September 10, ACP Gomtinagar Shweta Srivastava filed a charge sheet in this case. The police have arrested the accused Dilbar and other accused, but the accused IPS Arvind Sen has not yet reached the hands of the police. They have been suspended. With the release of NBW for his arrest, a reward of Rs 25,000 is also announced.

Dugdugi beaten and notices

On the plea of ​​the police, the court declared Arvind Sen as a fugitive on 24 December. On Friday, the Hazratganj police team reached his home in Gomtinagar in Viratkhand. Police beat Dugdugi at IPS Arvind Sen’s house. Apart from this, the house notice was also pasted.

Women came out of the house but did not say anything

A woman came out of his house during the dugugi action. Although he did not say anything to the police. Inspector Hazratganj Shyam Babu Shukla says that attachment will be taken in this matter.