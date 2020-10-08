There is a tremendous fight for admission to undergraduate courses at LU. In the first phase, about 12,174 candidates have filled the option for admission to various courses. In this, 8,411 candidates have been allotted seats as per their choice. At the same time, 3763 candidates could not get the seat according to the choice filled in the first phase counseling.Experts say that in the first phase of counseling, all seats in the UG course are expected to be filled. In such a situation, the remaining candidates may be disappointed. LU has released seat allotment of about nine more courses on Wednesday.

The LU administration has allocated for admission to BCom (Hons), BCom (Regular), BCom (SF), UG Management, BSc (Mathematics Group), BSc (Bio Group), LLB (Hons), Biwok (Renewable Energy) and B.E.L.D. The list is released.

Candidates can check the list with their login ID. After this, seat confirmation fees will have to be submitted through the UNLOC portal. Fees can be deposited from 4 pm on 8 October to 12 noon on 12 October.

Upgrading result will be released on 15

There is an option of upgradation for the candidates who are denied a place in the first list. However, this facility will be available only to those who collect seat confirmation fees. In Upgradation they will be allotted a subject / college of high priority or a single subject / college based on availability.

Low priority subjects / colleges will not be allocated. In this case, confirmation will have to be given during the second allocation. The upgrade and the second list will be announced on 15 October. More information can be obtained from LU’s counseling portal then lkouniv.ac.in/online-counselling.