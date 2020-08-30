The so-called revelation of the sensational murder of the wife and son of railway officer RD Bajpai played a crucial role in the ‘Disqualified Human’ written on the bathroom mirror. Shortly after the incident, when police officers arrived in the bathroom, they saw that there was a bullet on the glass and it was red with ‘Disqualified Human’ written on it. At first it was thought that the word may have been written with blood. In the investigation, the police first found a kiosk of .22 bore pistol from the bathroom. After this, the police suspected that someone close to the incident was involved.

The handwriting of ‘D’ and ‘N’ matches the diary of the teenagerPolice Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that the police arrived in his room after suspecting the daughter of a railway officer. The police picked up a diary from the room. When the handwriting in the diary is combined with the handwriting of the words written on the mirror, ‘D’ and ‘N’ are the same. After matching the handwriting, it was decided that the railway officer’s minor daughter was behind the incident. When police officers talked to her, she first started crying. Somehow the police commissioner, JCP Naveen Arora and DCP Somen Burma explained and extinguished the teenager. After that he told that the words written on the bathroom mirror were written by him. After that, with the help of the teenager, the police also recovered that bottle of jam.

Danger sign and crying picture found in the roomThe police commissioner said that during a search of the teenager’s room, a large number of strange smiles and scars were found and a weeping photo was also found on the wall. Danger marks were made on the table placed in the room. After talking for a long time, the teenager confessed to killing the mother and brother.

Deep wounds on both handsCP said that when those people were talking to the teenager, then they got their eyes on the right hand of the teenager, which was bandaged. When those people asked about him, he removed the bandage and there were deep wounds. When the teenager was asked about the injury, he told that he had inflicted all the wounds on his hand. When the officers questioned her how she could inflict so many wounds on her body, she put her left hand forward. The teenager also had old wounds on his left arm. The teenager retorted, saying that it is not difficult to do this, millions of people do it.

The blade recovered from the match box When the teenager was interviewed about the blade, he immediately took out the blade placed in a coach box and presented it to the police. Officials said that in conversation with the teenager it was proved that her mental condition was not well. Sources say that she once used to talk about ghosts. He even told Bhuta Naam Road that he was in the bathroom in the afternoon. Police officials say that given the mental state of the teenager, it was not easy to understand anything about her.

A room wardrobe was also found openPolice officials say that initially when those people reached the spot, the wardrobe of one room was open. Opening of the cupboard indicated that double murder was done with the intention of robbery, but no investigation was found in the force entry house when the investigation was proceeded by completely sealing the scene. The open cupboard was also safe. In the intensive search of the entire house, there was no such thing as loot.