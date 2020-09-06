A woman resident of Saadatganj found it expensive to search the number on Google and call the courier company. The fraudsters installed an app by pretending to get the mobile number registered and blew thousands of rupees from the account. On finding out the thugs, the victim reached the cyber cell from where she was sent to Saadatganj police station.

According to the police, Rekha Prajapati, a resident of Wazirbagh, Saadatganj, has an account with the Campbell Road branch of the State Bank. He told that Rekha had to send Matti’s toys to Calcutta. So they searched the courier company number on Google and called the number of speed transport company.

99,976 rupees withdrawn from woman’s account



The caller lured them to register the phone number and got an app installed from the Google Play store and obtained confidential information related to the account. In a short time, Rs 99,976 was withdrawn from his account. Inspector Saadatganj Mahesh Pal Singh says that the report is being investigated with the help of cyber cell by filing a report.

A few days after getting the credit card issue cheated



At the same time, with the credit card of Baliganj resident Angita Rawat, the fraudsters transferred Rs 36,360 to another account on 11 July. In Tahrir given at Chowk police station, he said that a few days after getting the credit card was cheated. At that time, his credit card had not been activated. On contacting the bank, they were told that the money was transferred only after you shared the OTP. On finding no solution, on Thursday, the victim lodged a report at the Chowk police station.



