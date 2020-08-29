Highlights: Police revealed the double murder case in Lucknow’s Gautampalli

Police commissioner said, daughter shot and killed mother-brother

Wife of son found in the house of senior railway officer RD Bajpai

Commissioner told, daughter is a national shooter, fired 5 bullets from her rifle.

Lucknow

The police has disclosed the double murder in the official residence of the railway officer in Lucknow. According to Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, the daughter of railway officer RD Bajpai has shot and killed her mother and brother. He shot both of them with his .22 rifle while sleeping.

Senior IRTS officer RD Bajpai’s daughter is a national level shooter. Earlier information was coming that he is in shock since the mother-brother’s murder and he called 112 and called the police. Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said, ‘The accused girl fired 5 bullets from her rifle. Gun police have taken possession.

‘She has also tried suicide herself’

The commissioner said, ‘It has tried suicide several times before. Tried suicide several times with the blade on his wrist. A bandage has been found in his hand. The girl has been arrested.

Police denied robbery

Discussions were also going on after the incident that both of them were killed during the robbery incident in the house. However, the police denied this. RD Bajpai’s daughter is a national shooter. She called 112 after the incident, then called Nani. Police is now taking information from him about who murdered and what happened to his family. RD Bajpai is posted as Executive Director (Information and Public Relations) on the Railway Board in Delhi. Have left for Lucknow.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal spoke to CM and DGP

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal himself spoke to CM Yogi Adityanath and DGP and asked to disclose the whole matter. RD Bajpai was in Delhi at the time of the incident. He has left for Lucknow after receiving information about the murder.