Highlights: Sumaiya Rana, daughter of famous poet Munawar Rana, joined the Samajwadi Party today

Sumaiya Rana came into limelight for a front against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow.

Apart from Sumaiya, two leaders expelled from BJP also joined SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow

Sumaiya Rana, daughter of famous poet Munawar Rana, started her political innings and joined the Samajwadi Party. Sumaiya Rana came into limelight for opening a front against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow. Apart from Sumaiya, two expelled BJP leaders also joined the SP in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh welcomed everyone.

The membership campaign was conducted at the SP office in Lucknow on Tuesday. During this period, Sumiya Rana along with former BSP Lok Sabha candidate Masood Alam Khan and former MLA Ramesh Gautam also joined the SP. He was expelled from the BSP for anti-party activities.

House arrest in november

Sumaiya Rana was vocal in the anti-CAA-NRC at Ghantaghar in Lucknow. He raised his voice against the Yogi government. Police had also taken action against him. In November this year, he was placed under house arrest.



Preparation for 2022 assembly election

Explain that the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament of the country last year. Protests were held in different parts of the country. Preparations are on hold for the 2022 assembly elections in UP. At the same time, many leaders of Congress and BSP have taken membership of Samajwadi Party.