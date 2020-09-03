Highlights: Health department’s negligence on the corona virus is not decreasing in Uttar Pradesh

A patient was sent to Kovid Hospital in the capital Lucknow without having a corona examination

Not admitted to Kovid Hospital https://navbharattimes.indiatimes.com/metro/lucknow/other-news/uttar-pradesh-health-department-sent-non-corona-patient-in-covid-hospital-died-in- ambulance / articleshow / 77898187.cms found and traumatic death in his ambulance itself

Lucknow

The negligence of the Health Department in Uttar Pradesh on the corona virus is not decreasing. In the capital, Lucknow, a patient was sent to Kovid Hospital without being examined for corona. The patient was not admitted to Kovid Hospital and died in an ambulance.

Senior journalist Amrit Dubey, resident of Kailashpuri, was suffering from fever for two days. The family members allege that they kept calling for an ambulance from seven in the morning, but the ambulance did not arrive. Then call the DM and other officers, the ambulance came at 9:40 am and took them to Lokbandhu Hospital, but on reaching there, the doctors declared the patient dead in the ambulance itself.

First came an ambulance, then came back without taking a patient

According to Amrit’s father AK Dubey and sister Seema, he kept calling 108 for an ambulance. An ambulance arrived first, but went back. The staff present in the ambulance said that they only carry the kovid patient. This patient is not infected. After this, when the family contacted Amrit’s colleagues, they spoke to the DM.

The closest was Lokbandhu Hospital. The patient had fever for three to four days. So they were sent there, so that they could be tested and treated if infected. Abhishek Prakash, Collector

Ambulance arrived after one and a half hours

A colleague of Amrit said that DM was messaged at 8:20 pm. His reply arrived in five minutes, but the ambulance arrived after about an hour and a half. The ambulance was accompanied by an administrative officer. Amrit was then taken to Lokbandhu Hospital while he was not infected by Kovid. The family also says that they did not ask to be taken to Kovid Hospital.

The person was getting information about the case from eight o’clock, but it was not clear whether the patient is Kovid or not. Ambulances also arrived on time. Dr. MK Singh, Executive CMO



Characteristics were different from Kovid

After the death, a sample of the corpse was tested on the spot in Lokbandhu Hospital, and the report was negative. At the same time, according to sources, there was swelling in the legs of the patient. No symptoms resembled Kovid. In such a situation, the patient should have been taken to a large non-Kovid hospital on time in place of Kovid Hospital.