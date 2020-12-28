The Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day today. On this occasion, the Congress is celebrating the program across the country. But in the meantime, there has been an uproar in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police has stopped the Foundation Day program of the Congress. State President Ajay Kumar Lallu has targeted Yogi Sarkar (Yogi Adityanath) after being stopped.

In the midst of the preparations for the Foundation Day, a large number of police forces reached the state headquarters. During this period, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was not allowed to garland. Congress Sandesh Yatra was leaving from the state office. Several leaders, including state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, sat on a fast at the state office when the padyatra was stopped.

After being stopped, Ajay Lallu tweeted, “On the occasion of Foundation Day, Mahatma Gandhi was going to lay a wreath on the idol. But the arrogant government of UP stopped the police force. In the country of Gandhiji, he cannot lay a wreath on his idol. What kind of democracy is this? ‘