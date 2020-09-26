Thieves targeted a closed house in Indiranagar area of ​​Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, late on Thursday. Landlord sitting in Saudi Arabia, with the help of CCTV camera, saw the thieves entering the house and phoned the care taker. Care takers who reached the spot along with the people of the area caught two thieves red handed. Between the chaos, the two managed to escape with the thief’s belongings. The locals have handed over both the thieves to the police.According to the police, Jagdishwaram Vihar resident Mo. Ishtiaq is employed in Saudi Arabia. His house is closed here. Neighboring Chhotu, a Bahraich resident, looks after his house. Four thieves broke into Ishtiaq’s house late Thursday and tried to steal valuable goods along with the house being ransacked. Ishtiaq, sitting in Saudi Arabia, informed Chhotu with the help of CCTV camera installed in the house, watching the work of thieves on his mobile.

Caught red handed

In a hurry, the people of Chhotu area reached the spot and caught the two thieves running red-handed. However two thieves managed to escape from the spot. The captured thieves were tied to the rope by the angry people and beat them fiercely. The people of the area handed over the two thieves to the police, who are being questioned by the police. According to caretaker Chhotu, the thieves who escaped have escaped from his house with goods worth about fifty thousand rupees.