In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, by becoming fraudulent policemen, the pensioners are blowing data from their home. The fraudsters roaming around in the uniform of police inspectors have obtained details of their bank accounts from several pensioners in the name of upgrading the pension. On getting the information of the case, the treasury administration got the check taken from the banks canceled and informed the Commissioner of Police, DK Thakur. Also, all pensioners have been advised not to share the data with any unknown person.Lakshmi Devi is a pensioner based at Baraura in Thakurganj. Family members said that an inspector reached home on 16 December. If Laxmi Devi was not there, she came again on 22nd. Asked to update the pension, he took a canceled check and got it signed on the register. He had also brought a living certificate form, while Lakshmi had submitted the same form on December 5. When in doubt, contacted the collectorate, then the fraudulent information came to light. A similar fraudster has taken a cancellated check from Balakunj resident Ramkumari 10 days ago. Ram Kishore, a resident of Banshi Vihar in the same area, has knocked the forger turned policeman.

Work done wisely, returned without giving check

Rajneesh Gupta, a resident of Jaiprakash Nagar, told that two days ago his house inspector also reached for verification. Rajneesh’s mother Rampati Devi was alone at home. When he got suspicious, he acted with intelligence. When he asked the police station, he told that DM has been sent from office. Rampathi returned the inspector, stating that the check book was near the son. When Rajneesh returned from his job, he took information from CTO Manoj Kumar. Then fraudulent information came to light.

Canceled the entire check book in panic

CTO Manoj Kumar, after getting the information of taking the canceled check by going to the pensioners’ house, has called the pensioners and canceled the check given to the fraudster from the bank. Pensioners Ramkumari and Lakshmi have canceled the entire check book as a precautionary measure.

Dharmendra wrote on uniform, three star and name plate

Pensioners said that those who took the check for the check were wearing police uniforms. Cap was also a police inspector and wore three stars on the uniform. The name plate of Dharmendra Kumar’s name was also put on the uniform. He also called the pensioners’ mobile phone number from private number-9170160157, saying that the CUG was closed. His mobile phone number is now going off.

There is a possibility of data leaking from cyber cafes

Manoj Kumar, CTO (Chief Treasury Officer) of the treasury at Collectorate told that all pensioners have been alerted. No employee from the Treasury office calls the pensioners for verification nor is the police verification done to update the pension. They feared the name and address of pensioners would be leaked from the cyber café. He says that during online updation from cybercafes, the document is saved and print is also out. At present, a letter has been sent to the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter.