A four-month-old child admitted to the civil hospital in the capital Lucknow, due to the Corona Report positive, created an atmosphere of chaos between patients and doctors. However, the hospital administration has shifted all the children admitted in the PICU to the second ward. Also, the PICU is sanitized and sealed for 24 hours.CMS Dr. SK Nanda of Civil Hospital said that the department has been closed for 24 hours after the corona report of a four-month-old child admitted to the Pediatric ICU (PICU) is positive. Now the PICU will be restarted only after being sterilized by the virus. Only then will other children be admitted to it.

An infected child will soon shift to Corona Hospital

The CMS said that the child was brought to the hospital two days ago on complaints of cold and pneumonia, due to which he was admitted to the emergency. The child was shifted to PICU after appearing more critical. Upon investigation there, the corona report of the child was found positive. He said that the hospital administration is preparing to shift the child to higher center, soon he will be admitted to Corona Hospital. Along with all the children in the ward, samples from doctors and other staff have also been sent for examination to check whether other people coming in contact with the corona infected child have been infected.



No infected passengers returned to Lucknow from Britain

After the arrival of a new strain linked to the Corona epidemic from Britain, the central and state governments have been gearing up to deal with the epidemic at their own level. Due to this, the Lucknow Health Department had expedited the process of conducting corona test for the travelers who had recently returned from Britain. CMO Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar said that 264 passengers coming to Lucknow from Britain were investigated. No infected have been found among those passengers yet.