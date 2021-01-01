A strange case has come to light in Gomtinagar area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. A pet dog was bitten and injured on Thursday evening in Vastukhund area of ​​Gomtinagar. It is alleged that the pet dog has bitten the woman three times so far. Despite this, its owner does not keep the dog tied. The victim has filed a case report at the police station. Police is investigating the case.According to the police, Shashilesh Rai, originally a Gorakhpur resident, has lived with his wife Madhu Rai and children in a rented house in Vastukhund area for almost a year. Shashilesh is a property dealer by profession. He said that he lives with his family on the ground floor of Ajit Singh’s house, Ajit is posted in Farrukhabad as Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax.

Dogs have bitten the woman three times so far

According to the victim Shashilesh, Ajit’s wife and children live at home. He has kept 2 pet dogs. It is alleged that both dogs are always open which have been bitten by his wife thrice. For the first time in the month of 2019 October, when the victim advised to tie the dogs, the matter was ignored.

Woman injured by dog ​​bite

The victim reported that the dog again bitten his wife in February 2020. On complaining, Ajit’s wife started threatening him citing high reach, but once again around 6 pm on Thursday evening, the dog bitten his wife several places on the body inside the house. She was seriously injured by this.

Police investigating

Shashilesh rushed his wife to Lohia Hospital. Along with this, the police station has filed a report. Inspector Vibhutikhand Chandrasekhar Singh said that the matter is being investigated after obtaining the Tahrir.