Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing to bring a law against conversion in the state. Keeping in mind the cases faced by Love Jihad in the state recently, the state government has taken this decision. A senior official confirmed this news. He said that at present, laws and acts against conversion of other states are being studied. After this, Uttar Pradesh will have its own law regarding conversion.

Significantly, there were several cases of alleged love jihad from different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past. Investigation is going on in 11 such cases in Kanpur alone, in which allegations of conversion by fraud have been made. Apart from this, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat also raised the issue prominently during his stay in Lucknow. During his two-day visit to Lucknow, he had expressed concern over the growing cases of love jihad.

Law exists in 8 states

Keeping all these in mind, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to bring a law against conversion in the state. For this, the laws made on it are being studied in other states. It is worth noting that currently there are laws against conversion in 8 states. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Odisha is the state in the country where the first law on conversion was enacted in 1968. UP may be the 9th state to join this club. Law experts pointed out that anti-conversion laws in various states prohibit anyone from converting directly or forcibly or through fraud or purchase and inducement.