Police lathi-charge students

Many parties are opposing the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations during the Corona epidemic. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav also demanded postponement of the exam. The government has refused to postpone the exam. On Monday, activists of Samajwadi student sabha demonstrated in Lucknow, after which the police fiercely lathi-charged him.Dozens of Samajwadi student sabha workers gathered at the SP’s state office. He started demonstrations from here and proceeded towards Raj Bhavan. Police barricaded the students to stop them on the way. All were stopped at the Gautampalli intersection.



Barricaded

The students of the student assembly were asked by the police to return but they did not agree. Some students started barricading and the police started lathi-charge on them. Sticks were fired fiercely on the students.

Detained student leaders

It is being told that some activists have been taken into custody by the police. All the detained student activists have been taken by buses to Eco Garden.

Lathicharge on student leaders

Akhilesh said- ‘Democracy is not a democracy’

Here the opposition has started opposing the police action. The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted this morning about the examinations. He wrote, ‘The way the aspirants from all over the country have shown their fury by showing their’ dislike ‘, it has made it clear that the concerned youth and parents also want the ruling government to give up its snout and listen to the demands of the family. Remember, reversed thumbs also turn power. This is democracy; Not a monarchy. ‘

Akhilesh tweeted shayari

Before this tweet, Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a poetry. He wrote, ‘Sometimes this is also kept’ in defense of justice, decisions of some decisions should be taken. ‘