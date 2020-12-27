Highlights: No good for those who put ethnic stickers on vehicles in Uttar Pradesh

Transport department issued order after directive from PMO

Order to seize such vehicles or challan in section 177

Maharashtra teacher Harshal Prabhu sent complaint to PMO

Hamendra Tripathi, Lucknow

Those who roam on the streets of Uttar Pradesh by putting sticky words of sticky words on them will no longer be happy. Recently a social worker from Maharashtra sent a letter to the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). In this letter, he had told about the threat to society from ‘racist vehicles’ running on the roads of UP. After this, the PMO issued instructions to the UP government to take action on such vehicles.

Ordered to take action by campaign

The registration number on the vehicle is an identification mark for it, but with it people make a different type of sign on it, revealing the identity of their caste or religion. But now an order has been issued to take action against such vehicles from the Transport Department. The Transport Department has issued an order to seize or challan section 177 by campaigning against such vehicles.

‘Illegal and against socialism is also prevalent’

Hundreds of vehicles with caste-word stickers are seen speeding daily on the roads of the state capital Lucknow. The total number of two wheeler and 4 wheelers in Lucknow is above about 25 lakhs. The number of vehicles moving around with racist stickers is quite high. Maharashtra social worker and teacher Harshal Prabhu had sent a letter to the Prime Minister on IGRS asking him to pay attention to such topics.

In the letter, he said that people are proud to write caste on vehicles in UP. This hurts the social fabric, it is also against the law. Lucknow DCP Traffic Sanjeev Suman Nbt online Told that after the order, action is being taken on such vehicles continuously. Along with sewing vehicles, their challans are also being done.

Friend said inspiration of UP’s roads got inspiration

Harshal Prabhu lives in Kalyan, a suburb of Mumbai. They Nbt online Told him, ‘Writing caste on vehicle is not good for social fabric. Anyone can be proud of their caste and religion, but by writing them on their vehicles, we not only break the rules of traffic but also promote violence against caste. This happens a lot in UP as well.

Harshal further says, ‘I came to know about this from a friend of UP, Ashish Kanaujia. After this, to get the attention of the Prime Minister of this country, I informed them about the matter through the portal. According to Harshal, he often writes on social issues. In the past, he had also made complaints on the dam of China, human trafficking, coronation isolation centers, etc. on the Brahmaputra river. Most of these subjects were also taken into cognizance.