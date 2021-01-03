Highlights: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given orders to receive CUG numbers to all officers

DM of Lucknow accused of not raising CUG number, BJP MP Jai Prakash Nishad accused

Lucknow DM was not received several times in front of the people who brought the problem.

Hamendra Tripathi, Lucknow

Despite the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to pick up the CUG phone himself, many administrative officers of the capital Lucknow are not ready to improve. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jai Prakash Nishad has accused Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash of negligence even after a government order.

Let me tell you that keeping in mind the increasing criminal cases in the state, the Chief Minister had instructed all the administrative officers to receive all the calls to their CUG numbers themselves. Despite this, no one seems to be following these instructions from the police commissioner of the capital to the DM. In such a situation, after a criminal incident, if the victim takes a CUG number and calls an officer, then the call is not received for hours. Even if the phone gets up, the PRO officer disconnects the phone citing the officer’s meeting.



Call made in the morning, did not get any response till evening

BJP MP Jai Prakash Nishad has accused the Lucknow District Magistrate of violating the government decree. Along with this, it has also been said to complain to the Chief Minister. The MP representative told NBT Online that some complainants had come to meet the MP at VVIP guest house in Lucknow on Saturday morning. All the complainants were residents of Sarojninagar. The case was related to illegal possession of land, due to which the MP called the District Magistrate several times. A call was made in front of the victims for about 2 hours on the CUG number of the District Magistrate, but not a single call was received.

‘How the District Magistrate will solve the problems of the general public’

The MP representative said that no response was received till late evening to the call made by the MP for public hearing. In such a situation, the working style of the administrative officers of Lucknow is being questioned. When the District Magistrate does not pick up the phone of MP and MLA, how will they solve the problems of the general public?