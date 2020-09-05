Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been claiming to be a strong opposition by camping in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow a few months back, is currently ‘missing’. They have found a home in the capital, but they have now been replaced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. Sanjay has been camping in Lucknow for the past several months and he is warming up to the ground politics.The Congress, which had been away from power for a long time in UP, had almost lost its land here. In such a situation, the Congress was getting some life in the state due to Priyanka being made in charge of UP. When Priyanka came to Lucknow as the in-charge, she had also said that now she will stay here and strengthen the Congress’ land. A house in Lucknow was also searched for him.

… then the Congressmen also got excited

When her government house in Delhi became vacant, then the discussion intensified that Priyanka would use a bungalow in Lucknow as her political base. The Congressmen too woke up and he was also seen on the road.

However, after the fiasco caused by ‘loved ones’ in the bus scandal, Priyanka seems to be active in UP politics, but only on social media. There is hardly any incident, about which he does not raise the state government in the dock through social media.

All eyes on Priyanka’s decision

If a senior Congress leader is to be believed, after Priyanka’s arrival, the enthusiasm that was awakened among the Congressmen of UP is slowly cooling down. If she had made Lucknow her political base, the party’s position in UP today would have been many times better than other opposition parties.

AAP’s special eyes on UP

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh, the state in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, born a decade ago, made his camp in UP by making Lucknow a base. By continuously raising issues related to public interest, he has become a part of the government’s eyes. In the last one month, ten FIRs have been filed against Sanjay in many districts of UP.

Sanjay is not only bringing the party on the road on public interest issues but also giving strength and expansion to the organization. The special thing is that in the growth of the organization, the AAP’s eye on those old Congressmen who have been angry with the party leadership for some time.

UP loves the ground politics

Opposition in UP politics is only on social media. Whether SP chief Akhilesh Yadav or BSP supremo Mayawati, both are delivering their talk on social media. Political analysts believe that UP loves the ground politics. If the main opposition party is missing from the ground, then AAP will take its place.