Highlights: Negligence of private hospitals regarding corona patients in Lucknow

48 corona infected, admitted and referred, all died

Negligence surfaced, DM sent notice to four private hospitals

Negligence in checking, shifting and treating the infected, action will be taken

Lucknow

Major negligence has been revealed in the investigation, shifting and treatment of corona infected in private hospitals in Lucknow, UP capital. A total of 48 corona-infected referrals were made and admitted from four private hospitals in the city. They all died during treatment. On this, DM issued notice to all four private hospitals and sought clarification till 10 am Wednesday. According to the notice, strict action will also be taken against the private hospitals who are negligent in this under the epidemic act.

According to the rule, normal patients coming to hospitals should also undergo corona examination first. According to the information, in many places the patients were not coronated and admitted. Later, when the corona examination was done when the patient’s health deteriorated, the report came out positive. Apart from this, there were also cases of delay in shifting the infected in many hospitals. According to the notice issued by the district administration, all the 48 patients referred and admitted from these hospitals died during treatment.

DM Abhishek Prakash said that prima facie, negligence has been revealed in the investigation of the patients. An answer has been sought from hospitals on this. Hospitals have been asked what the reason is that all the Kovid infected so far have died. Hospitals have also been given a list of the terminally infected with notice. DM said that after getting the answer, the outline of the hospital action will be decided.

The possibility of these flaws-

On non-covid patients, their covid test was delayed.

The patient was not referred to Kovid-19 Hospital for treatment after the test positive.

Patients suffered due to lack of holding area in the hospitals as per protocol.

They received notice-