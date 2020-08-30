Highlights: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and MP Azam Khan was the Urban Development Minister of the previous government in UP

Government bungalow in River Bank was allotted to his close and Rampur resident teacher

Municipal corporation issued notice, sought favor, after that allocation will be canceled

Additional Chief Secretary SP Goyal gave the order for investigation on August 10 on the basis of the complaint

Lucknow

The Municipal Corporation in Lucknow, the capital of UP, has started the action to cancel the allotment of Bagla number A-2/1 in River Bank Colony. It is being told that the bungalow is allotted to Nikhat Aflak, close to former city development minister Azam Khan, although the occupation of Azam Khan and his people resided here. At present, the Municipal Corporation has given notice to Nikhat for one week. If she does not maintain favor during this time, the allotment will be canceled.

Mustafa Hussain, a resident of Rampur, had complained that Nikhat had allotted a bungalow in River Bank Colony in 2004 by putting fake documents of Indiranagar. First he was allotted bungalow number -10 / 4. Then G-11 was given and in 2012, when SP government was formed, the officers allotted bungalow number A-2/1.

Notice issued

Lock on the bungalow

Additional Chief Secretary SP Goyal ordered an inquiry on August 10 on the basis of the complaint. The complaint alleged that Nikhat was a government teacher in Rampur. Even after retiring, she stays in Rampur. The bungalow is currently locked. According to a senior Municipal Corporation official, Nikhat’s Rampur address has been received from the complainant, on which a notice has been sent on 24 August.

4000 sq ft bungalow, rent Rs 1000

Bungalow number A-2/1 is built in about 4000 square feet. Its monthly rent is around 1000 rupees, while at present the rent of the bungalows of the State Property Department is much more than this. For this reason, the banks of the River Bank Colony are monitored by influencers. At present, notice has been given to vacate 12 bungalows here, but the officials have not been able to vacate a single bungalow.