Highlights: The forensic team gathered evidence from the spot in Lucknow double murder case

Fingerprints of accused girl found on 0.22 caliber pistol

Girl’s father lodged an FIR against unknown assailant

Lucknow

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl shot and killed her mother and brother. The girl’s father has filed a case against unknown in the police station. At the same time, the Lucknow Police has gathered many such evidence against the accused minor from the spot, which can prove that he has murdered the mother-son. Police have recovered a 0.22 caliber pistol used in the murder.

The pistol has fingerprints of the accused girl. Police said that the girl also confessed her crime in front of her relatives. He said that according to the confession of the accused, he first cut his wrist. After this, I wrote ‘I am a disqualified human’ (I am an unfit person) from the fruit jam on the bathroom mirror. He also fired on the bathroom mirror. After this, she came out of the bathroom and shot and killed the sleeping mother and son.

Appeared in court on monday

The matter of the girl being in depression is being revealed. He has been sent to a government hospital. He will be produced in court on Monday. Officials said that the forensic team has gathered evidence from the spot. The 0.22 caliber pistol found from the scene has fingerprints of the girl, which will be produced in the court as evidence. In addition, the handwriting of the girl recorded on the bathroom mirror was matched with the handwriting of her notebook. Both handwritings match. There are also fingerprints on fruit jam and pistol.

Death due to shock and excessive bleeding

Police said that there is no sign of any conflict on the spot. Apart from this, there are no signs of entry of any outsiders. All the doors of the house were locked from inside. Both the deceased mother and son were possibly sleeping at the time of the incident. According to the postmortem, he died of shock and excessive bleeding due to the bullet. While the boy was shot on the left side of the skull, the mother was shot on the right side of the chest.

Request to see face for the last time

After the postmortem, the mother-son body was first brought to their home. During this time, the accused minor present in the house expressed his desire to see the face of mother and brother for the last time. Police officials said that during this time she did not show much interest and sat unmoved.

Father writes FIR against unknown

However, the accused girl’s father has lodged an FIR against unknown assailants at the police station. He is a senior railway officer and was posted in Delhi. He reached Lucknow only on Saturday. He said that I had received the news of the accident with my wife and son at my residence from my relatives. When I reached home, I found that both were shot by some unknown assailant. My daughter, who lives in the same house, was in Trauma condition.