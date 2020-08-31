Highlights: On the evening of 29 August, the minor daughter of Officer RD Bajpai in the Railway Ministry shot her mother and brother in Lucknow.

Executive Director of Railway Board reports on unknown people in murder of wife and son

Assassinated teenager kept under observation of doctors, police will present in juvenile court today

Lucknow

His minor daughter has been placed under the supervision of doctors on charges of killing the wife and son of Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, executive director of the Railway Board, at the government residence, some distance from the Chief Minister’s residence in the UP capital. In the investigation so far, the police is considering the minor daughter as the killer. According to police, he will be produced in Juvenile Court on Monday. Meanwhile, the director has filed a murder report against unknown people.

RD Bajpai, Executive Director posted on the Railway Board in Delhi, has a government bungalow on Vivekananda Marg-1 at Gautampalli. Here lived wife Malini (45), son Sarvadatta Bajpai (19) and daughter. The wife and son were shot dead while sleeping on Saturday afternoon. The police found the dead bodies covered in blood. Daughter (15) was present in the house. On the basis of his mood, circumstances inside the house and circumstantial evidence, the police had suspected the minor daughter.

Teenager admitted to killing mother and brother

During interrogation in front of relatives also, the teenager was confessed to killing mother and brother. Police recovered pistols and kiosks from her room at the behest of the national level shooter accused. According to DCP Madhya Somen Verma, Rajesh Dutt Bajpai came to Lucknow on Saturday. The daughter was also questioned by the police. During this time he accepted the murder.

Police disclosed in double murder case, ‘Railway officer’s daughter shot dead mother-brother’

Police filed double murder case

On the other hand, RD Bajpai gave the hearing in the night. Although not nominating the daughter, written about the death of wife and son from the attack of unknown people. After this, the police registered a case of double murder. The bodies of mother and son were brought to the government residence on Sunday after the postmortem. According to sources, during this time the teenager was asked to see the body of mother and brother, but she could not muster courage.

A teenager kept in a hospital

The DCP reported that the teenager has more than 100 stab wounds to the blade on his right hand. It is believed that the attacks were carried out on Saturday only. The bandage on the right hand was also tied. Apart from this, there are many old marks on the left hand from the blade. Not only this, he wrote ‘Disqualified Human’ from Jaime on the bathroom mirror and then shot on the mirror too. There were crying emojis on her copy and some pages of the diary.

Video: Lucknow double murder case solved, daughter murdered

Teenager will be presented in Juveline court on Monday

During interrogation, the teenager spoke of having dreams of ghosts. Apart from this, it was also told that the ghost appears. In such a situation, he could not be produced before the court due to his depression and is kept under observation of doctors in the hospital. The DCP said that the teenager would be produced in Juveline Court on Monday after medical.

Police took diary of accused

The police has collected the accused’s footprint from the crime scene, finger prints from Jaime’s bottle, various other evidence from the bathroom and other places. The police has also taken the diary of the accused for mixing handwriting. Finger prints have also been taken from pistols. The pistol will be sent for ballistic examination.