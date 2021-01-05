From the capital of Uttar Pradesh to every district of the state, due to the domination of the land mafia and criminals, the process of occupying government and non-government land is going on continuously. After coming to the Yogi government in the state, action on such land mafia and criminals who have taken possession of the land has also intensified. Due to this, administrative action is being taken against the accused by removing the possession from government lands on the day after the campaign against the land mafia by the District Magistrate of the capital Lucknow.

DM made action for illegal encroachment by DM

The Tehsil Mohanlalganj Mem under the Gosaiganj police station area adjacent to Lucknow was encroached on some part of the land by the Nehal Infraventures Private Limited (Avadh Residency) based in Gomtinagar in the capital. It is alleged that in December last year, with the help of the revenue department team and police force, the same land was encroached free of cost, despite this, the company re-encroached on that land. After that, on Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, against the land mafia, took action against the land grabbing company, Ravish Singh, after the land encroachment was freed.

Land liberated above 2 thousand crores in 6 months in Lucknow

In order to tighten the land mafia, their files which have been closed at the tehsil level have already been opened, due to this, in the last 6 months, the District Magistrate of Lucknow has so far freed over 2000 acres of land from the possession of the land mafia, whose The total price is said to be above 2 thousand crores in the market, in this case, till now more than 40 cases have been registered against illegal occupation landfields.

According to the information received by the District Magistrate, 61.5796 hectare land worth 165 crore 9 lakh from Sadar area of ​​Lucknow, 103.152 hectare land of 76 crore 76 lakh from Mohanlalganj, 78.097 hectare land worth 39 crore 28 lakh from Malihabad area, from Bakshi pond. Legal action was taken against those who took possession of 169.475 hectares of land worth Rs 381 crore 22 lakh, 43.018 hectares of land worth Rs 239 crore from Sarojninagar.

Small land mafia should be alert, expedition will run soon

Due to bullying in small areas of Lucknow, government schools and vacant plots are often occupied. Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash said that soon a campaign will be launched to take action against land mafia who threaten to take government land in small areas of the city due to bullying.