High profile murder in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh shocked everyone. The shocking incident in the murder that took place near the government residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to light when it was revealed that the daughter had shot her mother and brother. It is being told that the 16-year-old girl had mental illness for four years. She lived in a double character. He looked like a ghost. If mother and brother did not believe, then angrily shot them both. After the murder, he wrote on the glass of the room, ‘Disqualified Human’ and also shot at it.On the evening of 29 August, RD Bajpai, the minor daughter of Officer in Railway Ministry, shot her mother and brother. RD Bajpai was in Delhi at the time of the incident. In this massacre, the first looting was done with the intention of killing. However, the police later apprehended his minor daughter.

Mother and brother did not believe in the appearance of ghosts

During interrogation, the student made shocking revelations. He told that there are ghosts in the house. She used to watch them. She was not sure if she told her mother. The younger brother used to make fun. He used to get very angry on both of them. He said, “They were both gawaners who didn’t believe me.”

Pictures of skeletons on the walls

The student also mentioned in a diary about the appearance of ghosts in the house. Family members said that the girl had been undergoing treatment for depression for four years. She was also a national level shooter. No one believed what he said about seeing ghosts. He had skeletal drawings on the walls of his room.

Police disclosed in double murder case, ‘Railway officer’s daughter shot dead mother-brother’

Surprising answer given on the question of cutting hands

The student has no sadness over what she did. He said that nobody loved him. He has written OR God in his hands. When the police asked him about this during questioning, he said, ‘What is the big deal? This is a normal thing. I read that 1.5 million people cut their hands every day. ‘ The police was surprised to hear the answer of the student.

Double character started living in loneliness!

Psychiatrists say that without meeting the student and without seeing the treatment paper, nothing can be said at the moment but the kind of news and girl statements have come out. It seems to her that she was living a double character in loneliness. Psychiatrist Dr. Devashish Shukla said that the father of the student lived outside. Only three people lived at home. How were they related to each other? How was the practice? It also needs to be looked into.

Aggressive kids

Dr. Devashish said that nowadays children live alone. Their every demand is fulfilled. The habit of not listening to children is not instilled from childhood. In such a situation, if he is ever denied about anything, he becomes aggressive.

Take care of these things

Keep an eye on the children but do not let them realize this.

Treat children friendly, explain them with love, do not get angry.

No one knows children better than parents, so it is important for them to tell children the difference between good and bad.

See what children are searching on mobile and internet.

Nowadays children are becoming emotionless. Wake emotion in them.

Do not fulfill every stubbornness of children from childhood, so that they do not have the habit of listening.