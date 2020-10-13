Highlights: Permission to open everything now after UP government’s Unlock-5 guidelines came

Preparations have begun to open a cinema hall in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. People will be able to enjoy the movie again on the big screen from October 15, though theaters will be seated like a chess board to defend against Corona. One will not sit in front of the viewer and the other on the right and left. Theaters will also have to submit the corona negative report of the employees to the district administration along with implementing this cyclical seating plan.

Mandalayukt Ranjan Kumar, during the meeting on Monday, took stock of the preparations for opening theaters and gave necessary instructions. The Mandalayukta said that the cinema operators would have to make complete arrangements. With cleanliness and sanitization, the audience will have to sit and prepare a cyclical plan inside the theater. With this, social distancing maintenance can be maintained.

Sanitation will be necessary after every show

Not only this, cinematic sanitation will also be done after every show. Cinematographer and their representatives were present in the meeting including CDO Manish Basnal, CMO Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, ADM Eastern KP Singh, Deputy Director Entertainment Manoranjan Anand Tiwari.



They have to take care

– Installation and thermal screening of Kovid help desk.

– Integrated control room will have to provide information as soon as the symptoms of Kovid are found.

– Viewer’s name, address and mobile phone number will have to be entered.

– Before starting the show, the investigation report of the employees will have to be submitted to the district administration.

– It is compulsory to have Arogya Setu App in audience mobile.

– Access will not be found without mask.