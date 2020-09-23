Highlights: Strict action taken against mafia operatives in Lucknow, capital of UP

Police raids 42 bases simultaneously, 11 henchmen of mafia arrested

Most of the henchmen of Mukhtar Ansari gang, Abhishek Babu also arrested

Illegal materials, bomb-making items including cartridges were also recovered from the henchman Abhishek

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow Police has taken major action against mafia operatives and criminal gangs on Tuesday. Raids were conducted simultaneously in 42 places in Lucknow and 11 people were arrested under this action. Police have detained 18 people. Most of the captured are Ansar, Ansari, Khan Mubarak, Annu Tripathi, Surendra Kalia and gang killers belonging to brothers of serial killer.

Lucknow Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that the police raided Kalim’s house belonging to Mukhtar Ansari gang from Wazirganj area. A heavy force was deployed on the spot for Dabish. Apart from this, the serial killer brothers Salim Rustom and Sohrab gang member Shehzade Quraish have been arrested.

Three henchmen of Mukhtar Ansari arrested

The commissioner said that three of Mukhtar’s henchmen Guddu Gas Wale, Abhishek Singh alias Babu Singh and Pradeep Singh were arrested during the raid. At the same time, Gomti Nagar Police has arrested the gangster accused Abhishek. Unlawful possession has been recovered from Abhishek.

Abhishek is an expert in bomb making

When police raided Abhishek’s Sector K house, the police found illegal pistols and several cartridges at his place. Apart from this, the police has also recovered bomb-making material from Abhishek’s house. Police said that Abhishek is an expert in making bombs.

Abhishek Babu is Mukhtar’s henchman

Abhishek Babu used to take possession of the land in the name of Mukhtar Ansari. There are allegations against him for taking possession of land worth crores of rupees. Sujit Pandey said that the total recovery 3 pistols are 24 round khaukis.

Motorola sets were kept to check police frequencies

Police Commissioner said that during search, bullet-proof jackets were found from some people. There are even mills of 5 motorola sets in which the police used to catch frequency. A large number of injections have been found near Akash, which used to supply blood illegally.

In the UP capital, the rule of mafias will not be allowed to run under any circumstances. Mafiyagiri will not work, this kind of action will continue in future. Sujit Pandey, Police Commissioner Lucknow