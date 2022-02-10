The Ferilli Gate continues to hold its own even if several days have passed since the final of the Festival of the Italian song won by Mahmood and Blanco with the song Broglie. The actress speaks again. Sabrina Ferilli swearing in Sanremo shocks everyone? She claims that she is lucky, because in the off-air only that was heard. And no worse, of course!

Sabrina Ferilli reports the alleged problem she had with Amadeus during the trend final of Sanremo. Who was that “piece of me @@ a” said when the microphone was still open?

Amadeus told a cable where it is tripped. While many believe it was referring to him because she hadn’t made her announce Emma about her shortly before her, talking to her over her and not making her do her job.

The Ferilli Gate still holds court today, because the Roman actress has decided to unveil another small one clue of what happened in the Sanremo final.

If before he said that nothing happened and that there was no problem on social media, here he added a passage in a direct live with Davide Maggio:

But that is bullshit, I was happy that I only heard that.

Sabrina Ferilli says bad words in Sanremo. And apparently not just those

We heard some bad words when he didn’t know the microphone was left open. But apparently the actress is confessing that she said worse behind the scenes. But no quarrel with Amadeus.

I don’t know what came out of my mouth in those hours. I also stay on stage, but if you leave me in the dressing room for twenty minutes, anything happens.

And then he said: