After a temporary disconnection, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is back online. IAEA chief Grossi warns of further incidents. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

IAEA warns of power plant incidents in Ukraine war : “Luck will desert us”.

Enerhodar – The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, commented on the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant shown concerned in Enerhodar. The power plant was disconnected from the power grid again on March 9th. Ukraine speaks of the consequences of Russian attacks, Russia in turn accuses Ukraine of a targeted separation. Grossi explained the incident was another reminder of the dangerous situation the site and surrounding area is in.

The Director General of the IAEA emphasized: “If we allow this to happen again and again, one day our luck will run out”. Referring to the events of Thursday March 9th, Grossi said, “How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow something like this to happen? It can not go on like this.”

His urgent appeal: “I call on everyone present in this room and elsewhere – we must undertake to protect the security of the plant. And we have to commit now. We have to take action”.