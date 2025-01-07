Luck has smiled on the lottery operator of the administration located in the Bonaire shopping center, in the Valencian town of Aldaia, devastated by the floods caused by DANA on October 29. This office has distributed 1,250,000 euros of the third prize of the Children’s Lottery. Already in the Christmas Lottery Draw he sold the second fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery, 48020. The joy has returned on Three Kings Day in this area that is still recovering from the damage.

Specifically, the administration of Bonaire has sold five series of number 66777: 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Thus, he has left a total of 1,250,000 euros, as the lottery has confirmed to EFE. Although “the office remains closed” since October 29 – and will not be operational again until mid-February – it has sold the tenths “to the Pigeon Breeding Society of the Albacete town of Alpera online”, as well as to individuals “who requested it on WhatsApp“.

Two years spreading luck in Bonaire

Pedro Joaquín Cámara found out through WhatsApp that he had returned to spread joy this January 6. A fellow lottery player from Mislata sent him a message congratulating him for selling a part of the third prize in the El Niño draw. “When I saw your congratulations, I thought that something good had happenedand I already ran to check how much I had distributed,” he said.

Now he is living “with immense joy” this moment, which was repeated a couple of weeks ago, with the draw on December 22. Camera had already sold a series of the fourth prize of the Christmas Lotterythus leaving 200,000 euros. He also sold part of a fifth of El Gordo from 2023 and part of the first and third prize of El Niño from that same year.

“Whenever it falls to us in one of the draws, it falls to us in the other as well,” he explained in statements to RTVE. “I have been giving awards non-stop for two years. “I am very happy,” he said. Now, he celebrates his luck with friends and family in the main square of his town, the Valencian town of Ayora, about 120 kilometers from his administration.

The fate of other municipalities affected by DANA

The passage of DANA through Valencia has affected a total of 27 offices in the province. Some have already opened their doors, while others have not yet been able to recover their activity. El Niño’s third prize has left some pinches in other areas affected by the flood. It is the case of Paiporta, Alaquàs or Silla.

This prize from the extraordinary raffle has also brought some joy to the Valencian towns of Meliana, Valencia, Picassent, Gandia, Manises and Olivaand in the Alicante provinces of Xábia, Albir, Alicante, Petrer, Granja de Rocamora, Torrevieja and Benidorm, according to Lotteries.