The TSG Hoffenheim was able to give Sebastian Rudy a slight all-clear on Sunday. The midfielder had in the game against Sc freiburg injured in the knee. Kevin Akpoguma also suffered an injury from the game against the Breisgauer.
TSG is in a crisis. The sporting crash in the Bundesliga continues after the 3-1 defeat against Freiburg. In addition, the Hoffenheim fear for Sebastian Rudy and Kevin Akpoguma, both of whom had to be replaced in the first half.
Sebastian Rudy doesn’t get a complicated knee injury
Especially with Rudy, TSG feared worse. On Sunday, however, the club was able to announce that the former German international did not have a complicated knee injury, but only an inner ligament strain and bone edema in the knee. The forced break for the midfielder is therefore more manageable.
The TSG was also able to present a diagnosis with Kevin Akpoguma. The defender suffered a muscle and tendon injury in his thigh and should therefore be out longer.
