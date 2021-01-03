Sebastian #Rudy has “only” pulled a strain in the inner ligament and a bone edema in the left knee. Fortunately, not a more complicated knee injury, as initially feared. Kevin #Akpoguma suffered a muscle and tendon injury in his left thigh.

Get well soon guys! pic.twitter.com/LSNUUjL62h

– TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) January 3, 2021