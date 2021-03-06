It could not be. Luck did not smile this Saturday at the Jumillano composer Roque Banos. The musician this Saturday he was left without his fourth Goya award. I was nominated for Best Original Music for the soundtrack of the movie ‘Adú’, already Best Original Song for the song ‘Sababoo’, belonging to the same work. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Aránzazu Calleja and Maite Arroitajauregi in the first category for ‘Akelarre’, and in the second category, Rozalén for the song ‘Que no, que no’, from the film ‘La Boda de Rosa.

Roque Baños (Jumilla, 1968) is the winner of three Goya awards for previous works. The first of them achieved it in 2003 for Best Original Song for ‘Salome’, the second in 2008 for Best Original Music for ‘The 13 roses’, and the third, also in the same category and just a year later, in 2009, for the work ‘The Oxford crimes’.

The composer leaves the Goya 2021 empty, like the Feroz awards, whose gala was held last Tuesday. In the film ‘Adú’, the dramatic work produced by Mediaset España and which tells the story of three protagonists with immigration as the central theme, the composer himself indicated that the soundtrack “describes music with African airs and rhythms” that embraces the best way the human stories that are told in this film.