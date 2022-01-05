Alcoyano himself, brave, deliveredOr, grown up, but with worse luck he was unable to repeat a miracle that would not have been so. Madrid made an effort to stumble on the same stone, played badly and reluctantly, allowed the thriller and came out alive in two last plays of pinball. It will be in the hype this Friday but it will arrive with the concern that there is no plan B. Only its head offices fulfilled and, regardless of the result, He only had to celebrate the return of Ceballos. As soon as you press, you have room.

“A huge illusion … and a cold as hell that will make them suffer.” Raúl González, Alcoyano player (and involuntary person responsible for the elimination of his team), explained in the SER, on the eve of the duel against Madrid, why everything is possible in the Cup. The greats take time to catch the temperature of the competition Y Everything seems uncomfortable to them in this initial phase: the field, the weather, the fierceness of others, their own laziness, the obligation (moral and physical) to put the worst and the certainty that victories against minor opponents (Alcoyano is the same size as Castilla for federative purposes) are forgotten in a second and defeats are remembered for a century. Even the less common end up mistaking an opportunity for a brown and It makes them wonder what the hell they are painting there. The homegrown players were saved from that, for whom the Cup was a rite of passage, but scratching there costs Ancelotti a world.

And with that air the game of El Collao dawned, this time with an audience, a tailwind for a team that was huge because of the fact that it already did it once. And with many of those who played this Wednesday. It is true that, despite Ancelotti’s cautious message the day before, there were more substitutes (eight) than starters (three) in Madrid, but ten of the eleven on the starting lineup are or have been internationals of top-level teams.

A bad start

Well, that Madrid b (with small letters) was cornered by Alcoyano’s enthusiasm in a stormy start. Camavinga’s head avoided a goal from Fran Miranda, Militao took another from Dani Vega and Andy cut the area like a flash to crash his left-footed shot on the side of the net before a stunned, distracted, reluctant Madrid. Ancelotti snorted on his bench hiding his disgust behind a mask that he masked more than protecting. No one knows better than he that there are slopes in January that, poorly paved, go until the end of spring.

Alcoyano took advantage to the bone in those first minutes: the set piece, Marcelo’s wing, the lack of defensive cooperation from Madrid’s attacking trio, long displacements. And so it squeezed and it didn’t feel tight. He even kept the ball, the last refuge of the powerful.

Nothing occurred to Madrid. Hazard returned to his version of a hopeless case, Mariano always lacked finesse to make a living in games in which he lacks company, Rodrygo and Camavinga are still in the shell, Valverde seems to have been left in the middle, Marcelo does not discuss his decline … And there, in the middle of the collapse and after a good stop by Lunin shot by Carlos Blanco with a revolting boat in his nose, Militao’s head was raised at the near post to hit the net with a corner kick taken by Rodrygo. This is how Getafe’s debt was settled, this is how he repeated the start of the meeting last year (he also advanced Madrid to the center of Marcelo) and thus deceived the scoreboard. It was a goal in the fog of a team with too many footballers on the bench. An extreme punishment for an Alcoyano superior in will, depth and auction.

Golazo … and sinking

Not even that goal allowed Madrid to get out of the tunnel, which was seen without its only striker after returning from the dressing room, Mariano, fallen due to his umpteenth muscle injury. With the entry of Asensio it was Hazard who was left as a false striker with a better tone than on the left wing. However, the team seemed to acquire a greater sense of duty, drove Alcoyano away from their area and recovered the ball. With reservations, because although it was less demanded back, above I believe between little and nothing. Neither in positional play nor against it. Alaba’s two deflected left-handers that missed the goal were his first half-time in a long time. Not much against a rival with more weight on his legs and in the spirit that, like the previous year, knew how to overcome.

At its worst, Dani Vega entered like an arrow from the right, cut Casemiro and Militao with his heel and surpassed Lunin with his left foot. A major goal, sought after, deserved … and useless.

Because it was Madrid’s lucky day. A meek shot from Asensio was poisoned by the touch on the hip of Raúl González. And immediately, the most difficult still: a lost ball on the edge of the area was cleared by Pablo Carbonell against the back of a teammate and ended in Isco, who had entered to tie up the ship and who he was able to touch the ball towards the net before being run over by José Juan. A clash in a chain and a resolute tie that Madrid will be able to boast little of.