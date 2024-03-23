ElPozo is still in a state of grace. This Saturday he beat Jaén in the penalty shootout and qualified for the final of the Spanish Cup being played in Cartagena. They will face Barça, who also passed from a penalty. Edu and Juanjo, the two goalkeepers of ElPozo, saved a penalty each, against a Jaén that had a great game.

It took ElPozo nine seconds to create one of the clearest opportunities. Taffy controlled a loose ball and made Espíndola have to intervene to keep the goal clean. It was the warning of a team, the charcutero, that once again felt like they were in the quarterfinals against Jimbee Cartagena, clearly outnumbered in the stands.

The hole Edu Sousa, Gadeia, Marcel, Niyazov and Taffy. Also playing: Marlon, Esteban, Ricardo, Felipe Valerio, David Álvarez, Eric Pérez, Rafa Santos. 3 – 3 Jaén Interior Paradise Espíndola, Pablo Taborda, César, Míchel and Alan Brandi. Also playing: Mati Rosa, Chino, Dani Zurdo, Pablo del Moral, Renato, Joao Salla and Nem. Goals

1-0, minute 6, Marlon. 1-1, minute 7, Mati Rosa. 2-1, minute 26, Marcel. 2-2, minute 29, Renato. 2-3, minute 30, Alan Brandi. 3-3, minute 40, Michel, own goal. ElPozo won 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Referees

Navarro Rodríguez-Villanueva (Castilian-Leonese) and Sarabia Eguiluz (Riojano). Good in a very demanding and complicated match.

Incidents

The meeting was busy. The two teams, spurred on by the stands, went to look for the goal without speculation. Dani Rodríguez's team applied high pressure when the ball was released, which meant that the passes inside the charcuteros had no final destination. The 1-0 came in the 6th minute, after a corner kick for the Murcians that Felipe Valerio threw to the far corner of the area, where Marlon, with a volley, put the ball into the back of the net. The joy in the Murcians barely lasted a minute. A former ElPozo player, Mati Rosa, received the ball between the lines and the Argentine finished low, making the tie.

The tie felt very bad for ElPozo. Dani Martínez stopped the match. He did not like the height of the Murcian defense at all and he asked for more intensity, but above all he demanded that the passes inside not be so easy. The minutes passed and Felipe Valerio and Gadeia returned the enthusiasm to the Murcian fans. A shot from the captain that Espíndola sent for a corner and another from Gadeia that scraped the post.

Maximum equality



The match was very close, but it was clear that it was a game without a net. No one wanted to fit in. The two teams built their attacks slowly and the match went into the final minutes where chances were conspicuous by their absence, both finishing the plays with long-distance shots, where Gadeia and Marcel were the protagonists on the part of the Murcians, and Chino and Taborda did the same in the Andalusians.

Just as the first half began, the second began; that is, with Gadeia having a very clear chance that Espíndola sent for a corner. Dani Martínez's men were seen more intense in the second act. The 2-1 was made possible by Marcel in a great play, recovering the ball in the middle of the court, going one step ahead of him and beating the yellow goalkeeper low.

The Murcia team does not know how to play with electronics in its favor. They immediately begin to leave control to the rival, lower their defense and, above all, inaccuracies begin to appear. The tie came in a tuya-mía between Renato and Esteban, where the Murcian center stops defending when he believes that the Brazilian has no options, while the player from Jaén launches a barrage that, adjusted to the post, does not stop Edu Sousa.

In the midst of Murcia's confusion, it was 2-3, Alan Brandi receives in three quarters, controls, turns around, leaves Gadeia and scores at will. ElPozo reached the end of the match with few clear chances and the worst thing is that Jaén's defense was showing itself to be very confident. Dani Martínez brought on Niyazov as goalkeeper-player with four minutes left. He hardly had any chances and only at the end, an involuntary handball by Taborda in the area that ended in an indirect free kick, caused the leather to bounce off several players. Michel, when trying to clear, scored into his own goal, making the final tie at three. 4 seconds left.

On penalties, the Murcians started badly. Rafa Santos missed, but Edu Sousa stopped Dani Zurdo's fourth shot. Marlon got it right, while Arnon, who had not played a minute, took the sixth penalty with Juanjo between the sticks. The ciezano stopped and his ElPozo went to the final. It was epic.