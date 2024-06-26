Lucio Presta in hospital with several fractures. Bad accident with his tractor

Bad Misadventure for VIP Agent Lucio Lendhas risked his life but fortunately he was saved by bringing back only a few fracture. Paola’s husband Perego remained almost crushed from his tractor. According to “Novella 2000”, Presta overturned the agricultural vehicle he was driving on one of his lands in Sabina, in LazioThe impact was heavy and he suffered fractures, but the damage is not irreversible.



“He risked crushing me – explains the VIP agent – four hundred and fifty kilos of tractor on me“. Soon it is fractured his ribshas a bad shoulderbut by pure luck nothing more because in the accident he managed to lie on your side, protecting vital organs from impact with the agricultural vehicle. Presta was immediately rushed to hospital and was treated immediately operated. She is now recovering. “If I hadn’t been able to get on my hip I would have crushed my internal organs. I am I live miraculously“.