After the explosion of controversy over the statements made a One day as a sheep, Senator Lucio Malan replied and said he was misunderstood

Lucio Malangroup leader of Fratelli d’Italia, explained the transition from Forza Italia to Giorgia Meloni’s party in an interview issued to A Day as a Sheep, the radio show broadcast on Rai Radio1 conducted by Geppi Cucciari and Giorgio Lauro.

One reason was thesupport for the Draghi government of Forza Italiamostly because he supported the Zan bill, which Malan had opposed from the start. During the radio interview, the hosts reminded Malan that the Waldensian church, of which he belongs, is in favor of marriages between homosexual people.

Malan replied that there is no “duty of obedience” and that “the Evangelical Waldensian Church is founded on the Bible and not on hierarchy”, and added: “It says that homosexuality is an abomination and a host of other things, both in the Old and New Testaments.”

After this posting, I am controversy erupted against the senator, who replied: “Reading the statements of various members of the opposition on a sentence of mine said during the broadcast A day as a sheepI realize how many there are who, even educated, have difficulty understanding a written text”.

Malan refers to passages of the Bible such as these, now largely outdated: “You must not lie with a male as you do with a female: it is an abomination.” And again: “If a man lies with a male as he does with a woman, they have both committed an abomination: they will both be put to death. Their blood will be on them”. These passages can be read in the Book of Leviticus.

Malan specifies that “he did not say that homosexuality is an abomination. But to the presenter of the show who asked me why I was against the Ddl Zan, given that the Waldensian church of which I am a member is in favor, I replied that the Waldensian church is founded on the Bible, which is very strict on homosexuality. And at the specific request of the conductor I cited, as an example, Leviticus 18:22″.

The accusation to the left

And then blame the left: “I also remind all of them, always ready to talk about the secular state, perhaps without knowing what they are talking about, that recognizing the moral judgments of a religion does not mean wanting to apply them by law or not respecting those who infringe them. Christianity really teaches on the contrary. I have always fought for religious freedom, and for people’s sexual freedom. Freedoms that must be guaranteed in Italy and promoted in the world. Often the left has forgotten about it”.

The left responds

The Senator of the Democratic Party Alexander Zanon Twitter asked if the position of the FdI group leader in the Senate is “also the position of Giorgia Meloni and the first government party”.

The national head of the Democratic Party Rights, Monica Cirinnàshe says: “The words of the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Malan, are sharp blades in the lives of LGBTQA+ girls and boys who are victims of discrimination. Using the Bible to strike them is the real abomination. Words out of history and civilization. We expect that Giorgia Meloni condemn them immediately”.

