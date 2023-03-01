Career employee of Incra, new secretary served as leader of Avante in the Chamber

The Ministry of Management and Innovation is expected to announce on Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) Lúcio Geraldo de Andrade as the new head of the Union’s Heritage Secretariat, according to the investigation of the Power360.

Andrade is a career employee of Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) and served as leader of Avante in the Chamber of Deputies.

The body is responsible for the guidelines, norms and procedures for the administration of the federal government’s real estate assets.

Until Andrade is appointed head of the secretariat, lawyer Carolina Stuchi, 43 years old, remains acting secretary for the portfolio. Stuchi received a degree (2001) and a doctorate in law (2007) from USP (University of Sao Paulo). Since June 2022, she has been Provost for Planning and Institutional Development at UFABC (Federal University of ABC), in São Paulo.