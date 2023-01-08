Lucinda van de Ven is only 23 years old when her sister Nadia (25) is shot dead by her landlord Pascal F. Twenty years later, she is still dealing with the consequences of that brutal act. “Someone said, ‘Nadia’s death is a character assassination on your life’. I have come to see that that statement is correct.”
Ard Schouten
Latest update:
07:19
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Lucindas #sister #shot #dead #fight #broken #washing #machine #changed #cowardly #act
Leave a Reply