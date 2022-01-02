The cyclo-cross world champion Lucinda Brand has shown her anger on social networks for what happened this Saturday during the Sven Nys Grand Prix dispute of Ciclocrós in Baal, where the Dutch prevailed ahead of her compatriot Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

Brand shared a video of a moment where she bends a cyclist during a lap while Alvarado takes longer to overtake that female rider in full pursuit. An action by which Brand asks the UCI for a solution so that this does not influence the outcome of the races. “Hello UCI, when are you going to fix this problem once and for all? Why did we have to wait for bent riders to influence race results? Unfortunately yesterday they ruined Ceylin’s race!”

The Dutch also reported that this problem is common in cyclo-cross races and asks the UCI to give reasons for the proposals it has made. “It’s not about a particular rider, it happens every week. I contacted you last year about this problem to find a solution, but nothing has changed. Maybe you could think of my suggestion to use the pit area for the 80% rule! “

Brand also criticized that the UCI does not put a solution to this fact while they are severe with small details such as the placement of the numbers. “It is very unfair to have notice after notice from the UCI stewards for little details like the placement of my numbers on my arms. But the real issues that influence racing are being ignored!”

Finally, Brand asks the UCI to find a joint solution while exonerating the rest of the cyclists because he knows that it is not his intention to ruin anyone’s race. “Please let’s fix this together. It’s a huge responsibility for us as riders and teams. Let’s remind other riders to ‘get out of the way’ when they are going to be bent! In the end, no one wants to ruin someone else’s race.”